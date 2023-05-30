“Spotify account deletion”: A Guide to Deleting Your Spotify Account: Step-by-Step Instructions

How to Delete Your Spotify Account: A Step-by-Step Guide

Spotify has become a household name in the world of music streaming, with a vast library of songs and a strong user base. However, sometimes users may need to delete their Spotify account due to various reasons, such as the culmination of the free trial or a desire to switch to another platform.

Deleting a Spotify account is not an easy task, as one must cancel Spotify Premium before cancelling the main account. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to delete your Spotify account:

Step 1: Cancel Spotify Premium

Before deleting your Spotify account, you must first cancel your Spotify Premium subscription. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Spotify app on your device. Click on the “Your Library” tab at the bottom of the screen. Click on the gear icon in the top right corner to access your settings. Scroll down and click on “Subscription.” Click on “Cancel Premium.” Follow the prompts to cancel your subscription.

Step 2: Delete Your Spotify Account

Once you have cancelled your Spotify Premium subscription, you can proceed to delete your Spotify account. Follow these steps:

Go to the Spotify Support page and search for “close my account” in the search box. Click on the option offered by the Bot. Click on the link for “close account” sent by the bot. Answer the reason behind your cancellation. Confirm that you have access to the email on the file. Select “I understand” and a request to close the account will be sent via email. Once you receive the email from Spotify, click on the link pertaining to “Close my account.” The Spotify link remains valid for 24 hours. If you don’t complete the process by then, you will have to start from the beginning. However, even if you click the link and delete your account, you will get a seven-day period to reactivate the account.

It is important to note that once you delete your Spotify account, you will lose all your playlists, saved songs, and followers. Therefore, it is advisable to export your playlists and saved songs before deleting your account.

In conclusion, deleting a Spotify account can be a daunting task, but by following these simple steps, you can do it easily. Just remember to cancel your Spotify Premium subscription before deleting your account and export your playlists and saved songs to avoid losing them.

