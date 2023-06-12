Sprayberry High School Alumnus and Coach, Joan Chandler of Marietta, Georgia, Passes Away

Joan Chandler, Sprayberry High School Alumnus and Coach, Passes Away

Joan Chandler, a beloved alumna and coach of Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia, has passed away. She was a dedicated member of the Sprayberry community and touched the lives of countless students.

Chandler graduated from Sprayberry High School herself and returned to the school as a coach, where she made a lasting impact on her students. She was known for her passion for teaching and her ability to inspire her athletes to reach their fullest potential.

Chandler’s passing is a great loss to the Sprayberry High School community. She will be deeply missed by her colleagues, students, and all who knew her. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

