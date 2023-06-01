“Spring Crab Sandwich Recipe”: Crab Sandwich Recipe with a Spring Twist – Los Angeles Times

Full of Plenty of Assertive Flavors: The Perfect Spring Crab Salad Sandwich

Spring is the season of fresh ingredients and vibrant flavors. And what better way to celebrate the season than with a crab salad sandwich that’s loaded with assertive flavors and dressed up for spring? This sandwich is a perfect blend of fresh crab meat, lemon-and-garlic vinaigrette, sugar snap peas, gherkins, and Castelvetrano olives, all nestled between two warm, buttered brioche buns. It’s a sandwich that’s as delicious as it is beautiful, and it’s perfect for any springtime occasion.

Ingredients

To make this delicious crab salad sandwich, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 pound jumbo lump crab meat (or your preferred type of crab meat)

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

8 sugar snap peas, thinly sliced

4 Castelvetrano olives, thinly sliced

2 small gherkins, thinly sliced

4 brioche buns, lightly toasted and buttered

Instructions

Here’s how to make this delicious crab salad sandwich:

Begin by preparing the lemon-and-garlic vinaigrette. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, minced garlic, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. In a large bowl, combine the crab meat, sugar snap peas, Castelvetrano olives, and gherkins. Add the lemon-and-garlic vinaigrette and toss to coat. To assemble the sandwich, place a generous amount of the crab salad on the bottom half of each brioche bun. Top with the other half of the bun. Serve the sandwiches immediately and enjoy!

Tips and Tricks

Here are a few tips and tricks to help you make the perfect crab salad sandwich:

Use the best quality crab meat you can find. Jumbo lump crab meat is the best for this sandwich, but any type of crab meat will work.

Be sure to season the vinaigrette with plenty of salt and pepper. This will help bring out the flavors of the other ingredients.

Feel free to add other ingredients to the crab salad, such as diced red onion, chopped celery, or fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro.

If you can’t find Castelvetrano olives, you can use any other type of green olive.

Conclusion

This crab salad sandwich is the perfect springtime dish. It’s loaded with fresh ingredients and assertive flavors, and it’s sure to impress your friends and family. Whether you’re hosting a springtime brunch or packing a picnic lunch, this sandwich is sure to be a hit. So why not give it a try today?

