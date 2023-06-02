Spring Green Soup recipe: Springtime Soup: A Celebration of Greenery

Spring Green Soup: A Nutritious and Flavorful Way to Welcome the Season

As the farmers’ market fills up with the vibrant shades of green in the form of asparagus, green peas, leeks, fennel, and green garlic, it’s hard not to get inspired to whip up something delicious and nutritious. This Spring Green Soup is a perfect way to celebrate the season. It’s a simple, light, and super healthy soup that features some of the best seasonal vegetables.

Ingredients

Serves 4

Soup

⅓ cup raw cashews

½ cup hot water

¼ cup olive oil

1 green garlic stalk, finely chopped

12 asparagus stalks, trimmed and chopped into 1-inch pieces

1 leek, washed, trimmed, cut in half lengthwise and chopped

1 cup green peas

1 teaspoon coarsely ground toasted coriander seeds

1 teaspoon sumac

2 teaspoons table salt

2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper

32 ounces unsalted vegetable stock

1 tablespoon thyme, finely chopped

¼ cup Greek yogurt

Garnish

2 tablespoons Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 stalks asparagus, trimmed and thinly shaved lengthwise

Green peas

Sprouts

Sprinkle of sumac

Instructions

Combine the cashews and water in a small bowl and set aside until ready to use. In a large pot on medium to high heat, add the olive oil. After 30 seconds, add the green garlic and saute for a minute. Add the asparagus, leeks, and green peas, and saute for 3 to 4 minutes, until the veggies are slightly soft. Add the coriander, sumac, salt, and pepper, and saute for 2 minutes. Add the stock and thyme, and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover the pot and cook for 5-7 minutes on medium heat. Meanwhile, drain the cashews. Add the hot asparagus mixture, cashews, and yogurt to a high-speed blender and blend to a smooth consistency. Pour the hot soup into four bowls. Mix the yogurt and lemon juice to form a heavy cream-like consistency. Add a few drops of the yogurt mixture into the soup. Using a toothpick, form a figure 8 to make an abstract pattern in the soup. Garnish with the shaved asparagus, a few green peas, sprouts, and a sprinkle of sumac. Serve immediately.

One of the best things about this soup is that you can easily cook and serve it within 30 minutes. Start off by toasting coriander seeds, which impart an earthy fragrance and ups the flavor. Place them in a dry pan and toast on medium heat for about 3 minutes, nudging them occasionally, until you can smell the spice. They will turn a shade darker as well. Coarsely grind them in a mortar pestle or in a spice blender.

Then, saute green garlic in olive oil, followed by other chopped vegetables and spices like sumac. Used in Middle Eastern cooking, sumac is now readily available in major grocery stores. The maroon-red spice is earthy, tangy, smoky, and lemony, and adds a lovely flavor to the soup.

The cooked vegetables and vegetable stock go into a blender, and I also like to add cashews that have been soaked in hot water and Greek yogurt to give the soup body and flavor. When I garnish soups, I like to save a bit of the ingredients to place on top as a way to showcase what is in the soup. Here, I use asparagus shavings, a few green peas, sprouts for aesthetics, and a pinch of sumac. But garnishing is totally optional.

My favorite way to serve this soup is with cheese garlic toast made with Fontina, Gruyere, and green garlic. It’s essentially shredded cheese melted onto crispy toast. When my kids were little, I used to read them “Green Eggs and Ham” while they ate this soup, paired with cheesy toast. It was a fun way to get good, nutritious vegetables into their little tummies.

Bring the season into your home with this Spring Green Soup, starring asparagus, leeks, green peas, and green garlic. Coarsely ground coriander seeds and sumac add a lovely earthy and tangy flavor. Serve with cheesy toasts for a light, refreshing spring meal. If you can only find salted vegetable stock, be sure to adjust how much table salt you add. Enjoy!

