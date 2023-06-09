Spring Lake Tragedy: NJ Transit Train Claims the Life of Jamie Brower







Obituary of Jamie Brower

Jamie Brower, age 28, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. She was tragically hit and killed by an NJ Transit train in Spring Lake.

Jamie was born on September 10, 1992 in Neptune, New Jersey. She graduated from Neptune High School in 2010 and went on to attend Monmouth University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Jamie was a compassionate and caring person who had a passion for helping others. She worked as a social worker at a local non-profit organization, where she was able to positively impact the lives of many individuals and families.

Jamie was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed by her parents, John and Karen Brower, her brother, Michael Brower, and her many friends and colleagues.

A memorial service for Jamie will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church of Neptune. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jamie’s memory to the non-profit organization where she worked.





