“Spring/Summer Makeup Tutorial”: Vlog Title Rewrite: Learn to Style a Sleek Bun, Get a Natural & Glowing Makeup Look for Spring/Summer, and Join Me at an Upcoming Event!

Slicked Bun Tutorial, Natural/Glowy Makeup for Spring/Summer, + Come to an Event with Me!

Slicked Bun Tutorial

Hey everyone! Today I wanted to share with you my go-to hairstyle for when I want to look put together but don’t have a lot of time. It’s a slicked back bun that works for any occasion, from a casual day out to a fancy event.

First, start with clean, dry hair. I like to use a bit of hair oil to add some shine and prevent any frizz. Then, gather all of your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with an elastic band. Next, take a small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the elastic band, securing it with a bobby pin. This will hide the elastic and give the bun a more polished look.

Now, take the rest of the hair in the ponytail and twist it into a bun shape. Use bobby pins to secure the bun in place and make sure everything is smooth and sleek. Finally, use some hairspray to keep everything in place and add extra shine.

Natural/Glowy Makeup for Spring/Summer

For my makeup look, I wanted something natural and glowy, perfect for the spring and summer months. I started with a lightweight, dewy foundation and added a bit of concealer under my eyes and on any blemishes. Next, I used a cream blush on the apples of my cheeks for a natural flush.

For my eyes, I used a neutral eyeshadow palette and added a bit of shimmer to the inner corners of my eyes. I also added some mascara and filled in my brows with a brow pencil. Finally, for my lips, I used a tinted lip balm in a sheer pink shade.

This look is perfect for a day out in the sun or a summer event. It’s natural and effortless, but still gives you a healthy, glowing look.

Come to an Event with Me!

Lastly, I wanted to invite you all to an event I’m attending next week. It’s a charity fundraiser for a local animal shelter and there will be food, drinks, and a silent auction. I’m so excited to support this cause and would love for you to join me!

The event is taking place at the local community center on Saturday, May 15th from 6-9pm. Tickets are $50 and all proceeds go directly to the animal shelter. If you’re interested in attending, please let me know in the comments and I’ll send you the link to purchase tickets.

Thanks for watching and I hope to see some of you at the event!

