“Sprouted Horse Gram Recipe”: Healthy Recipe: Sprouted Horse Gram for Weight Loss – Kollu Sundal

Kollu Sundal: A Delicious and Nutritious Snack for Weight Loss

Introduction

Kollu sundal is a popular South Indian snack made from sprouted horse gram. Horse gram is a superfood that is rich in protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients. It is known to have many health benefits, including aiding in weight loss. In this article, we will discuss the health benefits of horse gram and share a delicious recipe for kollu sundal.

Health Benefits of Horse Gram

Horse gram is a legume that is native to India and is widely used in Ayurvedic medicine. It is known to have many health benefits, including:

Weight loss: Horse gram is low in calories and high in fiber, which makes it a great food for weight loss. It also helps to keep you full for longer, which can prevent overeating.

Improves digestion: Horse gram is rich in fiber, which helps to improve digestion and prevent constipation.

Regulates blood sugar: Horse gram has a low glycemic index, which means it does not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. This makes it a great food for diabetics.

Reduces cholesterol: Horse gram is rich in soluble fiber, which helps to reduce cholesterol levels in the blood.

Boosts immunity: Horse gram is rich in antioxidants, which help to boost the immune system and prevent infections.

Sprouted Muthira Recipe for Weight Loss

Muthira is another name for horse gram in Kerala, India. Sprouted muthira is a great way to consume this superfood. Here is a recipe for sprouted muthira that is not only healthy but also delicious.

Ingredients:

1 cup sprouted muthira (horse gram)

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1 tbsp grated coconut

1 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter. Add chopped onion and sauté until it turns golden brown. Add turmeric powder and red chili powder and mix well. Add sprouted muthira and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes. Add grated coconut and mix well. Remove from heat and serve hot.

Kollu Sundal Recipe

Kollu sundal is a popular snack in Tamil Nadu, India. It is made from sprouted horse gram and is a great way to consume this superfood. Here is a recipe for kollu sundal that is not only healthy but also delicious.

Ingredients:

1 cup sprouted horse gram

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1 tbsp grated coconut

1 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter. Add chopped onion and sauté until it turns golden brown. Add turmeric powder and red chili powder and mix well. Add sprouted horse gram and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes. Add grated coconut and mix well. Remove from heat and serve hot.

Conclusion

Kollu sundal and sprouted muthira are both delicious and nutritious snacks that are great for weight loss. They are both made from sprouted horse gram, which is a superfood that is rich in protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients. By incorporating these snacks into your diet, you can reap the many health benefits of horse gram and enjoy a tasty snack at the same time.

Kollu Sundal recipe Sprouted muthira recipe Sprouted horse gram recipe Weight loss recipes Healthy food recipes

News Source : ANJAPPAM FAMILY 5-APPAM

Source Link :KOLLU SUNDAL|SPROUTED MUTHIRA RECIPE FOR WEIGHT LOSS|SPROUTED HORSE GRAM RECIPE|HEALTHY FOOD/