Squid cooking technique: Primitive Technology: Cooking the Best Squid Recipe with Rich Fruits for a Sumptuous Meal

Meet Rich Fruit Cooking Squid Best Recipe – Primitive Technology

Introduction

Squid is a delicious seafood that can be enjoyed in various ways. One of the most popular ways to cook squid is by using primitive technology, a cooking method that involves using natural materials and techniques to prepare food. In this article, we will share the best recipe for cooking squid using primitive technology.

Ingredients

To cook squid using primitive technology, you will need the following ingredients:

1 large squid, cleaned and cut into rings

1 cup of coconut milk

1 onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon of ginger, grated

1 tablespoon of chili powder

1 tablespoon of turmeric powder

1 tablespoon of cumin powder

1 tablespoon of coriander powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Banana leaves (or any other natural leaves)

Bamboo skewers

Preparation

Before starting the cooking process, you need to prepare the squid and the other ingredients. Here’s what you need to do:

Clean the squid and cut it into rings. Make sure to remove the head and the tentacles. Chop the onion and mince the garlic cloves. Grate the ginger. Mix the chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and coriander powder in a small bowl. Soak the bamboo skewers in water for at least 30 minutes to prevent them from burning during the cooking process.

Cooking

Now that you have prepared all the ingredients, it’s time to start cooking the squid using primitive technology. Follow these steps:

Take a large banana leaf and place a few squid rings on it. Add some chopped onion, minced garlic, and grated ginger on top of the squid. Sprinkle some of the spice mix on the squid and add a pinch of salt and pepper. Repeat the process with another banana leaf, squid rings, and spices, until all the ingredients are used up. Wrap the banana leaves tightly around the squid, making sure to seal the edges. Thread the wrapped squid onto the bamboo skewers, leaving some space between each piece. Place the skewers on a grill or over an open fire and cook for about 10 minutes on each side, or until the squid is cooked through. While the squid is cooking, heat the coconut milk in a small pot over low heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Once the squid is cooked, remove it from the skewers and serve it hot with the warm coconut milk on the side.

Conclusion

Cooking squid using primitive technology is a fun and unique way to prepare this delicious seafood. With this recipe, you can enjoy a flavorful and aromatic dish that is sure to impress your guests. So, next time you’re in the mood for some squid, give this recipe a try and experience the magic of primitive technology cooking.

Squid recipes Cooking with primitive technology Seafood cooking techniques Rich fruit ingredients Gourmet seafood dishes

News Source : Kmeng Prey2

Source Link :Meet rich frut cooking Squid best recipe- primitive technology/