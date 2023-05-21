Sreerag K P – suspect name : Excise Arrests Sreerag K P for Alleged Narcotic Drug Sourcing from Netherlands via Post in Koothuparamba

Excise Arrests Suspect Sreerag K P for Alleged Narcotic Drug Sourcing from Netherlands via Post

A resident of Paraal was arrested by the Koothuparamba excise department for allegedly sourcing narcotics from the Netherlands via post. The accused, Sreerag K.P., reportedly ordered 70 LSD stamps online. The contraband was discovered when a suspicious package arrived at the Koothuparamba post office. The seized drugs weighed over 1,607 milligrams, and possession of over 100 milligrams can result in 10 to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. Sreerag, a history-sheeter, had a prior case against him for ganja possession. He claimed to have ordered the drugs through the dark web using cryptocurrency. The contraband is worth approximately Rs 3 lakh in the black market. A team of officials led by excise circle inspector Janeesh M.S. made the seizure and arrest, and a probe is ongoing into Sreerag’s antecedents.

Read Full story : Excise arrests man for sourcing LSD from Netherlands | Kozhikode News /

News Source : TNN

1. Excise department arrests man for sourcing LSD

2. LSD smuggling from Netherlands to Kozhikode

3. Kozhikode man caught sourcing drugs from Europe

4. Illegal drug sourcing from the Netherlands to Kozhikode

5. Excise department crackdown on LSD smuggling in Kozhikode