Sri Lankan shopping vlog: “Sri Lankan shopping guide” My home made washing powder: “DIY laundry detergent” Date cake recipe: “Healthy date cake” Date cookies recipe: “Easy date cookies” DIML: “Day in my life vlog”: Vlog about Shopping in Sri Lanka/How to make Homemade Washing Powder/Recipes for Date Cake and Date Cookies/Day in My Life Vlog

Sri Lankan Shopping Vlog: Exploring the Vibrant Markets of Colombo

If you’re looking to experience the authentic Sri Lankan culture, there’s no better place to start than the bustling markets of Colombo. From vibrant street vendors to high-end luxury boutiques, the city has something to offer for every kind of shopper.

In this shopping vlog, I’ll take you along on my journey through some of Colombo’s most iconic shopping destinations. From Pettah Market to Odel Mall, you’ll get an inside look at the local shopping scene and discover some of my favorite finds.

Pettah Market is a must-visit for any shopaholic looking for a unique shopping experience. The market is teeming with street vendors selling everything from spices and textiles to electronics and jewelry. Be prepared to haggle for the best deals and don’t be afraid to explore the narrow alleys and hidden corners for hidden treasures.

For a more upscale shopping experience, Odel Mall is the place to be. The mall is home to a wide range of international and local brands, making it the perfect place to shop for high-end fashion, accessories, and beauty products. With its trendy shops and chic cafes, Odel Mall is the perfect place to spend an afternoon shopping and indulging in some delicious snacks.

If you’re looking for a unique and authentic Sri Lankan shopping experience, don’t miss out on the iconic Barefoot store. The store is a hub for local artisans and designers, featuring handmade clothing, jewelry, and home decor items. The colorful and vibrant store is a must-visit for anyone looking to take home a piece of Sri Lankan culture.

Whether you’re a seasoned shopper or a first-time visitor, Colombo’s markets and malls are sure to delight. So grab your wallet and join me as we explore the vibrant shopping scene of this beautiful city.

My Homemade Washing Powder: An Eco-Friendly and Budget-Friendly Solution

Are you tired of spending a fortune on expensive laundry detergents? Do you want to reduce your impact on the environment and avoid harsh chemicals? Look no further than my homemade washing powder recipe.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of baking soda

– 1 cup of borax

– 1 cup of washing soda

– 1 cup of grated castile soap

– 15-20 drops of essential oil (optional)

Instructions:

1. Mix all the dry ingredients together in a large bowl.

2. Add the grated castile soap and mix thoroughly.

3. If using essential oils, add them to the mixture and stir well.

4. Store the washing powder in an airtight container.

To use:

1. Add 1-2 tablespoons of the washing powder to your washing machine.

2. Wash your clothes as you normally would.

Not only is this homemade washing powder eco-friendly, but it’s also budget-friendly. The ingredients are inexpensive and can be found at most grocery stores. Plus, you can customize the scent with your favorite essential oils, making laundry day a more enjoyable experience.

Date Cake Recipe: A Delicious and Healthy Treat

If you’re looking for a healthy and delicious dessert option, look no further than my date cake recipe. This cake is made with natural sweeteners and wholesome ingredients, making it the perfect guilt-free indulgence.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup of pitted dates

– 1 cup of boiling water

– 1 teaspoon of baking soda

– 1/4 cup of coconut oil

– 2 eggs

– 1 1/2 cups of almond flour

– 1/2 cup of unsweetened shredded coconut

– 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

2. In a small bowl, combine the dates and boiling water. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes.

3. Add the baking soda to the date mixture and stir well.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the coconut oil and eggs.

5. Add the almond flour, shredded coconut, and vanilla extract to the egg mixture and stir well.

6. Add the date mixture to the bowl and stir until well combined.

7. Pour the batter into a greased 8-inch cake pan.

8. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

This date cake is the perfect treat for any occasion. It’s moist, flavorful, and packed with healthy ingredients. Serve it with a dollop of coconut whipped cream for an extra indulgent touch.

Date Cookies Recipe: A Healthy and Easy Snack

Looking for a healthy and easy snack option? These date cookies are the perfect solution. They’re made with wholesome ingredients and are naturally sweetened with dates, making them a guilt-free indulgence.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup of pitted dates

– 1/2 cup of almond flour

– 1/4 cup of unsweetened shredded coconut

– 1/4 cup of coconut oil

– 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

– Pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

2. In a food processor, pulse the dates until they form a paste.

3. Add the almond flour, shredded coconut, coconut oil, vanilla extract, and salt to the food processor and blend until well combined.

4. Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

5. Flatten the balls with a fork.

6. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

These date cookies are the perfect snack to have on hand for when hunger strikes. They’re healthy, easy to make, and are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Plus, they’re a great alternative to store-bought cookies, which are often loaded with sugar and preservatives.

DIML: A Day in My Life

Ever wondered what a day in my life looks like? In this DIML (Day in My Life) video, I’ll take you along on a typical day and give you an inside look at my daily routine.

6:00 AM – I start my day with a cup of green tea and some light stretching.

7:00 AM – I head to the gym for a morning workout.

8:30 AM – After my workout, I head home and make breakfast. Today, I’m having avocado toast with a side of fresh fruit.

9:30 AM – I start my workday by checking emails and responding to any urgent requests.

12:00 PM – I take a break for lunch and make myself a fresh salad with grilled chicken.

1:00 PM – Back to work. I spend the afternoon working on a new project.

4:00 PM – I take a break and go for a walk around my neighborhood.

5:00 PM – I head home and start preparing dinner. Tonight, I’m making a stir-fry with veggies and tofu.

6:30 PM – After dinner, I spend some time unwinding by reading a book or watching a movie.

9:00 PM – I get ready for bed by taking a warm shower and doing some light stretching.

10:00 PM – Lights out. I get a good night’s sleep to prepare for another productive day tomorrow.

I hope you enjoyed this glimpse into my daily routine. Remember, self-care is important, so be sure to take time for yourself and do the things that make you happy.

