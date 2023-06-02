Sri Lankan string hoppers recipe: Recipe: Sri Lankan String Hoppers with Potato Curry and Coconut Sambo – A Truly Authentic Delight!

Authentic Sri Lankan String Hoppers with Potato Curry & Coconut Sambo Recipe

Sri Lankan cuisine is a melting pot of flavors, spices, and textures that will make your taste buds dance with joy. One of the most popular dishes in Sri Lanka is string hoppers, also known as idiyappam. String hoppers are made from rice flour, water, and salt, and are served with a variety of curries and sambols. In this article, we will share with you an authentic Sri Lankan string hoppers with potato curry and coconut sambo recipe that will transport you to the tropical paradise of Sri Lanka.

Ingredients:

For String Hoppers:

2 cups of rice flour

1 ½ cups of hot water

1 tsp of salt

For Potato Curry:

4 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tsp of turmeric powder

1 tsp of cumin powder

1 tsp of coriander powder

1 tsp of chili powder

1 cup of coconut milk

1 tbsp of vegetable oil

Salt to taste

For Coconut Sambo:

1 cup of freshly grated coconut

1 onion, diced

1 green chili, chopped

1 tsp of mustard seeds

1 tsp of cumin seeds

1 tbsp of vegetable oil

1 tbsp of vinegar

Salt to taste

Instructions:

For String Hoppers:

In a large mixing bowl, combine rice flour, salt, and hot water. Mix well until you get a smooth dough. Divide the dough into small portions and place them in a string hopper press. Press the dough through the press to create thin noodles. Place the noodles on a steamer basket and steam for 5-7 minutes or until cooked.

For Potato Curry:

Heat vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and sauté until onions turn translucent. Add turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and chili powder. Mix well. Add cubed potatoes and stir until they are coated with the spice mixture. Add coconut milk and salt to taste. Cover the pan and let the curry simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked through.

For Coconut Sambo:

Heat vegetable oil in a small pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add onions and green chili and sauté until onions turn translucent. Add freshly grated coconut and mix well. Add vinegar and salt to taste. Mix well and let the sambo cook for 2-3 minutes.

Assembly:

To assemble the dish, place a portion of string hoppers on a plate. Add a generous portion of potato curry on top of the string hoppers. Serve with a side of coconut sambo.

Conclusion:

Authentic Sri Lankan string hoppers with potato curry and coconut sambo is a delicious and satisfying dish that is perfect for any occasion. The combination of soft and fluffy string hoppers, spicy and flavorful potato curry, and sweet and tangy coconut sambo is simply irresistible. This dish is also vegetarian and gluten-free, making it a great option for those with dietary restrictions. Try this recipe today and experience the flavors of Sri Lanka in the comfort of your own home.

