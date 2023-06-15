Sri Mul Urges Business Owners to Prepare Business Anticipations – Top News in Koran Rakyat Merdeka

Top News: Sri Mulyani Asks Entrepreneurs to Prepare Business Anticipation

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani urged entrepreneurs to be prepared for any potential business risks and challenges that may arise in the future. She emphasized the importance of anticipating various scenarios and developing strategies to mitigate their impact on businesses. Sri Mulyani stated that businesses need to be agile and flexible in order to adapt to changing market conditions and consumer behavior. She also stressed the need for businesses to invest in digital technology and innovation to stay competitive. The government will continue to provide support and incentives for businesses to thrive, but Sri Mulyani urged entrepreneurs to take proactive steps to ensure the sustainability of their businesses.

