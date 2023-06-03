“Sriti Jha lifestyle”: Sriti Jha’s Lifestyle in 2023: Husband, House, Income, Net Worth, Cars, Family, Biography, and Movies

Pragya aka Sriti Jha Lifestyle 2023

Sriti Jha, also known as Pragya, is one of the most popular television actresses in India. She has won several awards for her performances and has been a part of some of the most successful TV shows in recent times. In this article, we take a closer look at her lifestyle, husband, house, income, net worth, cars, family, biography, and movies.

Husband

Sriti Jha is currently single and has not been married yet.

House

Sriti Jha lives in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. The house is beautifully decorated with modern furniture and has a stunning view of the city.

Income

Sriti Jha is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian television industry. She earns a salary of around Rs. 60-70 lakh per episode.

Net Worth

Sriti Jha’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 10 crore. She has earned a significant amount of money through her acting career and brand endorsements.

Cars

Sriti Jha owns a luxurious Mercedes-Benz S-Class car. The car is one of the most expensive cars in the market and is known for its comfort, luxury, and performance.

Family

Sriti Jha was born on February 26, 1986, in Darbhanga, Bihar. Her father was a businessman, and her mother was a housewife. She has an elder sister named Shreeja.

Biography

Sriti Jha started her acting career with the TV show ‘Dhoom Machaao Dhoom’ in 2007. She gained popularity with the show ‘Jyoti’ in which she played the lead role. She has also been a part of several other successful TV shows like ‘Balika Vadhu,’ ‘Kumkum Bhagya,’ and ‘Naagin 3.’ She has won several awards for her performances, including the Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role.

Aside from her acting career, Sriti Jha is also known for her philanthropic work. She has been associated with several NGOs and has worked towards the welfare of underprivileged children.

Movies

Sriti Jha has also been a part of a few movies. She made her debut with the film ‘Shaurya’ in 2008, in which she played a supporting role. She has also been a part of movies like ‘Raktanchal’ and ‘Lal Salaam.’

In conclusion, Sriti Jha is one of the most successful and popular actresses in the Indian television industry. She has worked hard to achieve success in her career and is an inspiration to many young actors and actresses. Her net worth, luxurious lifestyle, and philanthropic work make her a role model for many people. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors.

Source Link :Pragya Aka Sriti Jha Lifestyle 2023,Husband,House,Income,NetWorth,Cars,Family,Biography,Movies/

Sriti Jha lifestyle 2023 Sriti Jha husband Sriti Jha house Sriti Jha net worth Sriti Jha cars