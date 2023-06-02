“Srushti Tawade biography”: Srushti Tawade: The Viral Rapping Queen of Hustle 2.0 – A Biography

Srushti Tawade: The Viral Rapping Queen

When it comes to rapping, Srushti Tawade is a name that cannot be ignored. She is known for her exceptional skills in rapping and has become a sensation in the music industry. Her rap videos have gone viral on social media, and she has become a household name in India. But who is Srushti Tawade? Let’s dive into her biography and find out.

Early Life and Education

Srushti Tawade was born on 29th May 1995, in Pune, Maharashtra, India. She grew up in Pune and completed her schooling at Abhinava Vidyalaya English Medium School. From a young age, Srushti was interested in music and participated in various music competitions during her school days.

After completing her 12th standard, Srushti went on to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Pune Institute of Computer Technology. Although she was studying engineering, her passion for music never faded, and she continued to participate in music events and competitions.

Career

After completing her engineering degree, Srushti started working as a software engineer in a reputed IT company. However, her love for music never died, and she continued to write and compose her own raps in her free time.

It was in 2019 when Srushti’s life changed forever. She participated in the popular rap competition show, Hustle, which aired on MTV India. The show provided a platform for aspiring rappers to showcase their talent, and Srushti made the most of it. Her raps and performances on the show were highly appreciated by the judges and the audience, and she became a fan favorite.

Although she didn’t win the competition, Srushti’s performances on the show caught the attention of many music producers and directors. She was approached by various music labels and was offered opportunities to collaborate on music projects.

Srushti’s first music video, ‘Nasha Chad Gaya,’ was released in 2019, and it became an instant hit on social media. The song was praised for its catchy tune and Srushti’s impeccable rapping skills. The success of her first music video paved the way for many more collaborations, and Srushti became a household name in India.

Personal Life

Srushti Tawade is a private person and doesn’t share much about her personal life. She is known to be unmarried and is currently focused on her music career.

Conclusion

Srushti Tawade is a talented rapper and a rising star in the Indian music industry. Her passion for music and exceptional rapping skills have made her a viral sensation on social media. Her journey from being a software engineer to a viral rapping queen is an inspiration to many aspiring musicians. With her talent and hard work, Srushti is sure to achieve great heights in her career.

