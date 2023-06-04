ss of life Obituary and Funeral Announcement for Joseph Manzi, a Trailer Driver and Beloved Resident of Erie, Pennsylvania

Joseph Manzi Death – Obituary & Funerals

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Manzi, a dedicated trailer driver from Erie, Pennsylvania. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Joseph was known for his hard work, kind heart, and positive attitude. He was a beloved member of the community and will be remembered for his contributions to the industry and his unwavering commitment to excellence.

The funeral arrangements for Joseph Manzi are currently being planned. We will update this page with more information as it becomes available.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Joseph’s family and friends during this difficult time.

