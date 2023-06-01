“SSS Cash Loan Application”: Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for an SSS Cash Loan

Applying for SSS Cash Loan – A Comprehensive Guide
Social Security Members (SSS) who have posted at least 36 monthly contributions or a three-year contribution may qualify to the Salary Loan offer of the state-run social insurance institution. There are only a few steps in applying for this SSS cash loan offer.
How to Apply for SSS Cash Loan?
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the Social Security System (SSS) Salary Loan offer:
Step 1 – Are you qualified?
To be eligible for the Salary Loan offer of the Social Security System, the member-borrower must:
- Have posted at least 36 monthly savings
- Have no previous and existing loans in bad records
- Be employed or self-employed with a stable source of income
Step 2 – Prepare the necessary documents
According to the Social Security System, to apply for the SSS Cash loan offer, you will need the following documents:
- Duly-accomplished Member Loan Application Form
- SSS digitized ID or E-6 with any two (2) valid IDs (one of which with a recent photo)
- Postal ID
- Baptismal Certificate
- Tax Identification Number (TIN) Card
- Senior Citizens Card
- School ID
- Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) ID
- LTO Driver’s License
- Credit Card
- Health or Medical Card
- GSIS Card
- Seaman’s Book
- Company ID
- Voter’s Identification card/affidavit/Certificate of Registration
- ATM card with cardholder’s name or with certification from bank
- NBI Clearance
- Transcript of Records
- Certificate from:
- Office of Muslim Affairs
- Life Insurance Policy
- Office of Southern/Northern Cultural Communities
- Birth/Baptismal certificate of child/ren
- Certificate of Licensure/Qualification Documents/Seafarer’s ID and Record Book from Maritime Industry
- Certificate of Naturalization from the Bureau of Immigration
- Seafarer’s Registration Certificate issued by POEA
- Bank Account Passbook
- Pag-IBIG Memb
- Overseas Worker Welfare Administration card
- Police Clearance
- Marriage Contract
Step 3 – Submit your documents to SSS
Go to the nearest office or satellite office of the Social Security System and submit your requirements to apply.
The cash loan offer was crafted to help address the short-term financial needs of the qualified SSS members. By following the above steps, you can easily apply for the SSS Salary Loan offer.
