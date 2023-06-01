“SSS Cash Loan Application”: Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for an SSS Cash Loan

Applying for SSS Cash Loan – A Comprehensive Guide

Social Security Members (SSS) who have posted at least 36 monthly contributions or a three-year contribution may qualify to the Salary Loan offer of the state-run social insurance institution. There are only a few steps in applying for this SSS cash loan offer.

How to Apply for SSS Cash Loan?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the Social Security System (SSS) Salary Loan offer:

Step 1 – Are you qualified?

To be eligible for the Salary Loan offer of the Social Security System, the member-borrower must:

Have posted at least 36 monthly savings

Have no previous and existing loans in bad records

Be employed or self-employed with a stable source of income

Step 2 – Prepare the necessary documents

According to the Social Security System, to apply for the SSS Cash loan offer, you will need the following documents:

Duly-accomplished Member Loan Application Form

SSS digitized ID or E-6 with any two (2) valid IDs (one of which with a recent photo)

Postal ID

Baptismal Certificate

Tax Identification Number (TIN) Card

Senior Citizens Card

School ID

Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) ID

LTO Driver’s License

Credit Card

Health or Medical Card

GSIS Card

Seaman’s Book

Company ID

Voter’s Identification card/affidavit/Certificate of Registration

ATM card with cardholder’s name or with certification from bank

NBI Clearance

Transcript of Records

Certificate from:

Office of Muslim Affairs



Life Insurance Policy



Office of Southern/Northern Cultural Communities



Birth/Baptismal certificate of child/ren



Certificate of Licensure/Qualification Documents/Seafarer’s ID and Record Book from Maritime Industry



Certificate of Naturalization from the Bureau of Immigration



Seafarer’s Registration Certificate issued by POEA



Bank Account Passbook



Pag-IBIG Memb



Overseas Worker Welfare Administration card



Police Clearance



Marriage Contract

Step 3 – Submit your documents to SSS

Go to the nearest office or satellite office of the Social Security System and submit your requirements to apply.

The cash loan offer was crafted to help address the short-term financial needs of the qualified SSS members. By following the above steps, you can easily apply for the SSS Salary Loan offer.

