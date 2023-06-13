St. Charles shooting results in 1 fatality and 1 injury on Monday evening today.

St. Charles shooting results in 1 fatality and 1 injury on Monday evening today.

Posted on June 13, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late on Monday night, a double shooting occurred at an apartment complex in St. Charles, and a suspect is now in custody. This information was reported by ksdk.com and was originally published and updated on June 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT.

  1. St. Charles shooting
  2. Gun violence in St. Charles
  3. Fatal shooting in St. Charles
  4. St. Charles crime news
  5. Police investigation in St. Charles shooting

News Source : ksdk.com
Source Link :Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in St. Charles Monday night/

Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply