“St. Croix County shooting” : Deputy of St. Croix County killed in the line of duty while attending to a drunk driver in a ditch

Deputy in St. Croix County shot dead while attending to a drunk driver in a ditch

The tragic death of a St. Croix County deputy has shocked the community as he was fatally shot while responding to a drunken driver in the ditch. The incident took place on Saturday evening when the deputy responded to a call for assistance and was shot by the suspect. The deputy was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was later taken into custody.

News Source : Auburn Citizen

Source Link :St. Croix County deputy fatally shot while responding to drunken driver in ditch/