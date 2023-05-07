“St. Croix Sheriff’s deputy” Today : Identification of the Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in a shooting in St. Croix

Identification of St. Croix Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Shooting

Deputy Kaitie Leising, who served with the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office since 2022, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Saturday night. She was responding to a drunk driving call after a vehicle went into the ditch. Prior to joining the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office, Leising worked with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota. The St. Croix Sheriff’s Office expressed their condolences to her family and fellow law enforcement officers, saying that Leising will be missed by all she touched. A procession is being held to honor her life as her body is escorted back to Wisconsin.

The tragic incident has once again shone a light on the risks faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty. The St. Croix Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting and it is not yet clear what led to the attack on Deputy Leising. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Deputy Leising’s sacrifice.

