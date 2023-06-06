“St. Johns County Wealth”: St. Johns County Ranks in the Top Five Wealthiest Counties in Florida

St. Johns County: A Wealthy and Growing Community in Florida

St. Johns County, located in Northeast Florida, has recently been ranked as the third wealthiest county in Florida, right behind Collier County and Monroe County. The ranking was based on data on investment income, property value, and per capita income. The county is home to miles of oceanfront homes, nationally recognized country clubs, and mega-developments, which contribute to its wealth.

St. Johns County is known for its good schools, low crime and unemployment rates, healthcare facilities, historic sites, and beaches. It is also home to historic St. Augustine, founded in 1565, which attracts tourists from all over the world. The county has been recognized multiple times for its quality of life, including being ranked as the healthiest county in Florida and having one of the top 25 beaches in the United States by Southern Living magazine.

One of the factors that contribute to the county’s wealth is its growing population. St. Johns County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Florida and the United States, with a population of 273,425 in 2020, up 40% since 2010. Its population is expected to surpass 366,000 by 2030, according to U.S. Census statistics. The county has been attracting residents to new communities like Nocatee, RiverTown, Durbin Crossing, Beachwalk Club, SilverLeaf, and more.

Another factor that contributes to the county’s wealth is its high median income. Based on median income alone, St. Johns County ($88,794) leads the state, followed by Nassau County ($77,504), Santa Rosa County ($77,260), Collier County ($75,543), and Clay County ($74,059). The county also has a high investment income of $62,320 and a median home value of $515,056, ranking fourth in the state.

In comparison, Nassau County ranked 13th in the state, with a median income of $77,504; Clay County ranked 25th, with a median income of $74,059; and Duval placed 29th, with a median income of $59,541.

St. Johns County’s wealth is not only attributed to its high median income and growing population but also to its numerous amenities. The county has a low crime rate, good schools, and healthcare facilities, making it an attractive place to live for families. It also has a number of historic sites, including the Castillo de San Marcos, the St. Augustine Lighthouse, and the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park, which attract tourists. The county’s beaches, including St. Augustine Beach, Vilano Beach, and Ponte Vedra Beach, also contribute to its wealth and quality of life.

In conclusion, St. Johns County is a wealthy and growing community in Florida, with a high median income, growing population, and numerous amenities. Its beaches, historic sites, and quality of life make it an attractive place to live for families and tourists. The county’s ranking as the third wealthiest county in Florida is well-deserved and is a testament to its strong economy and quality of life.

Wealthy communities in St. Johns County Luxury real estate in St. Johns County High net worth individuals in St. Johns County Exclusive private schools in St. Johns County Upscale shopping and dining in St. Johns County

News Source : Gary T. Mills

Source Link :St. Johns County among top 5 wealthiest Florida counties/