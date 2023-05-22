“St. John’s Preparatory School Danvers safety” today : Danvers’ St. John’s Preparatory School: No Threat Detected

Danvers’ St. John’s Preparatory School Declared Safe After Investigation today 2023.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts. Immediate entry was made and no threats were identified. Students were evacuated from the buildings and no injuries have been reported. Police are conducting a secondary sweep and will update the public when more information is available.

News Source : FOX3 Now

