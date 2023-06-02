“St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater lawn chair policy”: At what point did the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview implement its lawn chair policy?

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview’s Lawn Chair Policy

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview recently announced a policy that does not allow outside lawn chairs for concerts with more than 14,000 fans. This has upset some fans who felt caught off guard by the policy and would not have purchased tickets if they had known. So, is this policy new? Let’s find out.

When Was the Policy Put in Place?

The policy was put in place last summer, about a month before the Morgan Wallen concert in July 2022. However, it was only enforced for that concert. This year, the policy was listed under “important details” for each show as soon as the 2023 concert lineup was announced.

Why Was the Policy Put in Place?

The policy was put in place for the safety, comfort, and experience of all fans. The Amphitheater reserves the right to not permit outside lawn chairs from being brought into the venue. This policy is enforced for concerts where more than 14,000 fans are expected to attend. Currently, four concerts this season have hit that mark.

What Should Concertgoers Do?

Concertgoers should check the “important details” section of the concert they are attending 7 to 10 days before the show date. If outside chairs are not allowed, a limited number of lawn chair rentals will be available for advance purchase online or at the venue on the day of the event, while supplies last. The Amphitheater discounts rentals 50% to $5 a chair for concerts that do not allow outside chairs.

In conclusion, the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview’s policy on outside lawn chairs is not new, but it may come as a surprise to some fans. It is important for fans to check the policy for the concert they are attending and plan accordingly. The Amphitheater is committed to the safety, comfort, and experience of all fans and will continue to enforce this policy for larger concerts.

