“St. Louis Blues draft picks”: Top Ten Draft Picks of St. Louis Blues Since 1980

The St. Louis Blues have had a mixed history with their top-10 draft picks since 1980. In the past 32 drafts, they have made five selections in the top 10, with their most recent one coming in the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft. Under the guidance of current general manager Doug Armstrong, the Blues have never had a top-10 pick before. Let’s take a closer look at their past top-10 selections and how they fared.

1986: Jocelyn Lemieux (10th Overall Pick)

The Blues selected forward Jocelyn Lemieux with the 10th overall pick in the 1986 NHL Draft. He played only two seasons and 76 games with the Blues before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Sergio Momesso and Vincent Riendeau. While Lemieux had a long NHL career, playing until 1998 with the then-Phoenix Coyotes, he didn’t fully live up to the billing of a top-10 pick. His best skill was fighting, and he never became a consistent scoring threat. Notable players drafted after Lemieux in the 1986 Draft include Scott Young, Craig Janney, Tom Fitzgerald, Adam Graves, and Teppo Numminen.

1988: Rod Brind’Amour (9th Overall Pick)

The Blues drafted Rod Brind’Amour with the ninth overall pick in the 1988 Draft and traded him after two seasons to the Philadelphia Flyers in one of the worst trades in franchise history. Brind’Amour went on to have a terrific NHL career, playing nearly 1,500 games across 20 seasons and scoring 452 goals and 1,184 points. He was one of the best two-way forwards of his era, winning two Selke Trophies and the Stanley Cup as team captain with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Blues missed the net with the decision to trade Brind’Amour, who would have been a terrific piece for the franchise in the 1990s. The 1988 Draft was loaded with phenomenal players such as Mike Modano, Mark Recchi, Teemu Selanne, Jeremy Roenick, and Alexander Mogilny, making the Blues’ decision to trade Brind’Amour even more questionable.

1989: Jason Marshall (9th Overall Pick)

The Blues drafted defenseman Jason Marshall with the ninth overall pick in the 1989 Draft, but he played only two games for the team before being traded to the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. Marshall played 370 games across six and a half seasons for the Ducks before being traded to the Washington Capitals. Selected just after him in the 1989 Draft were Bobby Holik and Mike Sillinger. The Blues made a major mistake with this pick, as Marshall didn’t pan out and became one of their worst top-10 picks since 1980.

2006: Erik Johnson (1st Overall Pick)

The Blues had the first overall pick in the 2006 Draft and selected defenseman Erik Johnson. He played 203 games for the Blues from 2007-08 to 2010-11, including a career-high 39 points in 79 games at age 21 in 2009-10. The Blues traded Johnson to the Colorado Avalanche during the 2010-11 season in a blockbuster trade that also involved Kevin Shattenkirk and Chris Stewart. Johnson has had a solid NHL career, but not to the level of a first-overall pick. Shattenkirk, on the other hand, tallied 258 points in 425 games in St. Louis and was a solid part of the blue line for a long time. Stewart was a quality power forward in parts of four seasons for the Blues, scoring 63 goals and 52 assists for 115 points in 211 games as a Blue. The Blues did well in that trade, but Johnson could’ve been a staple on the blue line if he stuck around.

2008: Alex Pietrangelo (4th Overall Pick)

The Blues’ best top-10 pick since 1980 was defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who they selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 Draft. Pietrangelo played 10 full seasons with the Blues and became the team captain after David Backes left before the 2016-17 season. He racked up several accolades during his time with the team, including being the only captain to lift the Cup for the Blues. In 758 games with the Blues, Pietrangelo tallied 109 goals and 341 assists for 450 points. He finished top five in Norris Trophy voting three times, including his final season in 2019-20. He is an elite two-way defenseman that the Blues miss dearly right now. He signed a seven-year deal for $61.6 million with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020. Pietrangelo has been terrific for Vegas, and while it was a sad ending for Pietrangelo and the Blues, he had a fantastic run in St. Louis. He should have his No. 27 retired in St. Louis once his career comes to a close, as no player has worn it with the Blues since he left.

The 2023 Draft will be an important one for the Blues. They have the 10th overall pick in a loaded draft class and should have every opportunity to get a high-upside prospect with that pick. They also have the flexibility and assets to trade into the top five. What they do on June 28 and 29 will be a crucial part of franchise history, and hopefully, they can find another Alex Pietrangelo with their top-10 pick.

NHL Draft Picks St. Louis Blues St. Louis Blues Draft History Best St. Louis Blues Draft Picks St. Louis Blues Prospect Rankings St. Louis Blues Top Draft Picks of All Time

News Source : The Hockey Writers

Source Link :St. Louis Blues’ Top-10 Draft Picks Since 1980/