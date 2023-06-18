St. Louis shooting results in the death of a juvenile and injuries to 9 others – KIRO 7 News Seattle today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In St. Louis, Missouri, a shooting occurred early Sunday morning resulting in the injury of 10 juveniles, one of whom was pronounced dead. According to KMOV, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported the incident took place around 2 a.m. on 14th and Washington Avenue inside a building. The victim who died was pronounced at the scene, while the other nine were taken to the hospital. The current status of their injuries is unknown. The mayor of St. Louis, Tishaura Jones, was informed of the shooting and is expected to hold a news conference later on Sunday. The identities of the victims have not yet been revealed, and the information regarding a suspect or motive remains unclear.

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :1 juvenile killed, 9 others injured in shooting in St. Louis – KIRO 7 News Seattle/