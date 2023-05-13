St Louis Zoo : Exploring the Wonders of St Louis Zoo: A Guide to the Best Exhibits

Discover the Wonders of St Louis Zoo: A Guide to the Best Exhibits

St Louis Zoo is a top attraction in Missouri, and with over 17,000 animals representing more than 600 species, it’s easy to see why. With so many exhibits to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide where to start. In this guide, we’ll explore the wonders of St Louis Zoo and highlight some of the best exhibits to see.

The River’s Edge

The River’s Edge is one of the most popular exhibits at St Louis Zoo, and it’s easy to see why. This exhibit transports you to the African savannah, where you can see a variety of animals up close. You’ll see elephants, cheetahs, hyenas, and more as you walk along the path.

One of the highlights of the River’s Edge is the Hippo Pool, where you can see the zoo’s resident hippos, Rosie and Karen. You can watch them swim, play, and even get a glimpse of their giant teeth.

Penguin & Puffin Coast

Another popular exhibit at St Louis Zoo is Penguin & Puffin Coast. This exhibit is home to over 80 penguins and puffins, including the endangered Humboldt penguin. You can watch the penguins swim, waddle, and slide on the ice, and even get a chance to feed them.

One of the unique features of Penguin & Puffin Coast is the underwater viewing area, where you can watch the penguins swim and play. There’s also a touch pool where you can get up close and personal with the animals.

Big Cat Country

If you’re a fan of big cats, you won’t want to miss Big Cat Country. This exhibit is home to lions, tigers, leopards, and more. You can watch them lounging in the sun, playing with toys, and even hear them roar.

One of the highlights of Big Cat Country is the Big Cat Walk, a raised walkway that takes you above the exhibit. From here, you can get a bird’s eye view of the animals and see them from a different perspective.

The Insectarium

The Insectarium is a must-see exhibit for any bug lover. This exhibit is home to a variety of insects, including beetles, butterflies, and spiders. You can even see live tarantulas and scorpions up close.

One of the unique features of the Insectarium is the Butterfly House, where you can walk among hundreds of free-flying butterflies. You can even see the butterflies emerging from their chrysalises in the Emergence Chamber.

The Sea Lion Sound

The Sea Lion Sound is one of the newest exhibits at St Louis Zoo, and it’s quickly become a visitor favorite. This exhibit is home to California sea lions, harbor seals, and sea otters. You can watch them swim and play in their habitats, and even catch a sea lion show.

One of the unique features of the Sea Lion Sound is the underwater viewing area, where you can watch the sea lions swim and play underwater. There’s also a touch pool where you can get up close and personal with the sea lions and seals.

The Children’s Zoo

The Children’s Zoo is a great place for families with young children. This exhibit is designed for kids to interact with animals and learn about their habitats. You can feed goats, pet rabbits, and even ride a carousel.

One of the highlights of the Children’s Zoo is the Conservation Carousel, a carousel featuring endangered animals. Each animal on the carousel is accompanied by information about their habitat and conservation status.

The Bird House

The Bird House is home to over 200 species of birds from around the world. You can see colorful parrots, majestic eagles, and even penguins. There’s also a walk-through aviary where birds fly freely around you.

One of the unique features of the Bird House is the World of Flight show, where you can see birds in action and learn about their natural behaviors. You can also watch the zoo’s bird trainers feed and train the birds.

In conclusion, St Louis Zoo has something for everyone, from big cats to bugs. Whether you’re a family with young children or a seasoned zoo enthusiast, there’s plenty to see and explore at this top-rated attraction. Be sure to check out the River’s Edge, Penguin & Puffin Coast, Big Cat Country, the Insectarium, the Sea Lion Sound, the Children’s Zoo, and the Bird House on your next visit.

