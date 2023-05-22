St. Peters shooting victim : One dead, two injured in St. Peters shooting incident

One Dead and Two Injured in St. Peters Shooting, Victim Not Yet Identified

A man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting that occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday in St. Peters. The St. Peters Police Department responded to the incident at a residence located on the 1600 block of County Acres Drive. The responding officers discovered a man who had been shot and killed, while two others were also found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital for treatment. The injuries sustained by the latter two were said to be non-life-threatening. As of Monday morning, the police had not yet identified the deceased nor made any arrests. The shooting investigation was being conducted by the criminal investigations division. 5 On Your Side will provide updates as more information becomes available. For individuals seeking help, the Crime Victim Center of St. Louis, Life Outside of Violence, the Neighborhood Healing Network, and Cure Violence are some resources that can provide support.

News Source : Jennifer Somers

