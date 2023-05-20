“St. Petersburg shooting”: 1 man killed in shooting incident in St. Petersburg

Posted on May 20, 2023

A 32-year-old man named Derrick Mims was shot and killed at Baypointe Preserve Apartments in St. Petersburg. Police responded to a call of a person shot at 5:39 p.m. and found Mims with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but passed away from his injuries. No further information has been released.

News Source : Courtney Holland

