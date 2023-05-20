“St. Petersburg shooting”: Police Report Fatal Shooting of 32-Year-Old Man, Derrick Mims, in St. Petersburg

Derrick Mims Obituary: Remembering a Life Cut Short

Introduction

The St. Petersburg community was shocked and saddened by the news of Derrick Mims’ untimely death. At just 32 years old, Mims had his whole life ahead of him. His family, friends, and the community at large are mourning the loss of a young man who had so much to offer.

Early Life and Education

Derrick Mims was born on August 15, 1989, in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was the youngest of five siblings and grew up in a tight-knit family. Mims attended local schools and was an active member of his community.

After graduating from high school, Mims attended St. Petersburg College, where he earned an associate’s degree in business. He was a hardworking student who was dedicated to his studies.

Career and Hobbies

After completing his education, Mims began his career in the retail industry. He was a successful sales associate and was well-liked by his coworkers and customers. Mims was known for his friendly personality and his willingness to go above and beyond for his customers.

In his free time, Mims enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with his family and friends. He was a talented athlete who was always up for a game of pick-up basketball. Mims was also an avid reader and enjoyed learning about new topics.

Tragic Death

On July 19, 2021, Derrick Mims’ life was tragically cut short when he was fatally shot in St. Petersburg. The incident occurred in the early morning hours, and Mims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time. Mims’ family and friends are devastated by his loss and are calling for justice to be served.

Remembering Derrick Mims

Derrick Mims will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul who had a positive impact on everyone he met. He had a contagious smile and a warm personality that made him easy to be around. Mims was a loyal friend and a loving son, brother, and uncle.

Mims’ family and friends are heartbroken by his death and are struggling to come to terms with their loss. They are asking the community to remember Mims’ life and not his death. They want him to be remembered for the person he was and the impact he had on their lives.

Conclusion

Derrick Mims’ death is a tragic loss for the St. Petersburg community. He was a young man with a bright future ahead of him, and his life was cut short far too soon. Mims’ family and friends are grieving, but they are determined to keep his memory alive. They want the community to remember Mims’ life and the impact he had on those around him. They also want justice to be served, and they are calling on the authorities to find and prosecute those responsible for Mims’ death. Rest in peace, Derrick Mims. You will be missed.

