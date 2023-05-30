“St. Petersburg’s oldest cold case victim identified as Sylvia June Atherton”

Sylvia June Atherton – focus keyword : Sylvia June Atherton identified as victim of 53-year-old cold case in St. Petersburg, Florida

Officials announced on Tuesday that Sylvia June Atherton, Florida’s oldest and most infamous cold case victim, has been identified more than 53 years after her body was found in a black steamer trunk in a wooded area behind a restaurant by two police officers. The victim had been strangled with a man’s “Western-style Bolo tie” and had visible injuries to her head, and was partially clothed in a pajama top. Atherton was buried in a grave marked “Jane Doe” in Memorial Park Cemetery, and her body was exhumed in 2010 but remained unidentified until this year, when a DNA profile resulted from an original sample of her hair and skin taken during the original autopsy and sent to Othram Labs in Texas. Atherton, of Tucson, Arizona, was 41 when she died and was a mother of five. The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Atherton’s homicide or the whereabouts of her children to contact cold case detective Wally Pavelski. It is still unknown who killed Atherton.

News Source : CBSNews

