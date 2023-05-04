“Stabbing death of daughter” Today : Family honors their ‘lovely daughter’ killed while returning home after purchasing a gift for mum

Founder of Ghanaian Charity, Johanita Dogbey, Killed in London Attack

On Bank Holiday Monday, Johanita Dogbey (31), founder of the Odette Foundation, a charity that supported people with sickle cell disease in Ghana and Togo, was attacked from behind near Brixton’s O2 Academy in London. Her grandmother was on the phone with her at the time and heard a “terrible scream.”

Family and Friends Devastated by the Loss

Johanita’s father, Yao, told MailOnline: “We have no words at this moment. My daughter was beautiful and kind-hearted.” Her younger brother, Maurice, added: “We are trying to understand what has happened and are completely broken. As far as we know, there was no link between my sister and the attacker. We are waiting to meet with the police to get a full update. This whole thing has left us devastated. It’s too much for us.”

Community in Shock

Police believe that Johanita was attacked by a man she did not know around 4:04 pm on Monday in Stockwell Park Walk. A local resident, who was with Johanita’s father at the crime scene, explained that Johanita was on the phone with her grandmother when the attack occurred. Her grandmother heard a scream and then the phone dropped. Johanita’s father tried to call her, but there was no answer.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, expressed his condolences, saying: “I am in regular contact with officers leading the investigation into this brutal attack, and my thoughts continue to be with the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news. We will do everything we can to support them at this unimaginably difficult time.

Police Granted More Time to Investigate

On Tuesday, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and on Wednesday, police were granted more time to question him. The 33-year-old can be held in custody for a further 36 hours after officers applied for a warrant of further detention at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

DCS Adjei-Addoh also asked the community to come forward with any information that may help the investigation. He assured them that extra officers are out in the community to answer questions and provide a visible presence.

Johanita’s colleagues are still reeling from the loss of the “good person” who dedicated her life to helping others. A colleague at the Odette Foundation told the Standard: “I’m working behind the scenes and on the social media of the charity. I’m not sure how I will ever be able to continue without her.”

Final Thoughts

The loss of Johanita Dogbey is a tragedy for her family, friends, and the community. Her dedication to helping others in need is an inspiration to us all, and she will be deeply missed. We hope that the police investigation will bring justice and closure to those mourning her loss.

