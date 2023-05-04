“Stabbing” : Police seek public’s help after victim dies in weekend stabbing

Salt Lake City Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing

Salt Lake City Police are seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of the death of a 28-year-old man who was fatally stabbed over the weekend. The victim, identified as Oscar Vera from Sandy, passed away on Tuesday, May 2nd. Police believe someone stabbed Vera during a large fight that occurred as individuals exited a nearby nightclub. During the same incident, a second person was also stabbed but is expected to survive.

The investigation began on Sunday, April 30th, when law enforcement personnel arrived in the area of 32 E. Exchange Place for a report of a stabbing at 2:41 a.m. As police reached the scene, they noticed a large group of people leaving and a man laying on the ground. First responders rendered life-saving procedures to the victim before transporting him to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away two days later.

Police say they believe multiple people witnessed the stabbing, but left the scene before police arrived. They are urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward and call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.

According to an SLCPD press release, this is the seventh homicide in Salt Lake City in 2023. This number is alarming and concerning for the community. Law enforcement officials have been working tirelessly to solve these cases and bring those responsible to justice.

The increase in violent crime in Salt Lake City is a cause for concern. Law enforcement officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately. They are also encouraging residents to work together to create a safer community for everyone.

The loss of a young life due to senseless violence is tragic and heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the Salt Lake City Police Department is urging anyone with information on the weekend stabbing to come forward and help them solve this case. They are committed to finding those responsible for this heinous crime and bringing them to justice. The community must work together to create a safer environment for everyone, and we must all do our part to ensure that violent crime does not continue to escalate in our city.

News Source : KSLNewsRadio

Source Link :Victim in weekend stabbing has died, police seeking public’s assistance/