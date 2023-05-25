“Stacey Solomon net worth”: What is the net worth of Stacey Solomon from Loose Women?

Stacey Solomon: Her Career, Net Worth, and Property Portfolio

Stacey Solomon has been a familiar face on British TV since her X Factor audition at the age of 17. Over the years, she has built an impressive career as a television presenter, personality, and singer. But how much is Stacey Solomon worth, and how does she make her money? Let’s take a closer look.

Stacey Solomon’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stacey’s total net worth is estimated to be £5 million. This figure is based on her income from various sources, including her TV appearances, endorsements, and property investments.

Stacey Solomon’s Career

Stacey first rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2009, where she finished in third place. She went on to release several music singles and albums, but her real breakthrough came when she appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2010. Stacey won the show and was crowned Queen of the Jungle, which led to her becoming a regular TV personality.

Since then, Stacey has appeared on a range of TV shows, including Loose Women, The Jump, Celebrity Juice, and The Crystal Maze. She has also hosted her own shows, such as Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out and Stacey Solomon: Home Alone. In addition, Stacey has collaborated with various brands and retailers, including In The Style, Look Again, and Curvissa, on clothing collections and endorsements.

Stacey Solomon’s Property Portfolio

Stacey and her partner, actor Joe Swash, own a stunning Tudor-style mansion in Essex called Pickle Cottage. The property is worth an estimated £1.2 million and has undergone extensive renovations since they moved in. Stacey has documented the transformation on social media, showing off her signature DIY skills and love of vintage decor.

One of the highlights of Pickle Cottage is the beautiful garden, which features a walkway with wooden arches and climber plants, as well as a life-sized Wendy’s house for the children. Stacey has also added personal touches to the interior, such as a mermaid-themed bathroom and a pink nursery for her daughter Rose.

The name Pickle Cottage is a nod to Stacey and Joe’s son Rex, who they affectionately call “pickle.” Stacey often refers to all of her children as “pickles,” which has become a sweet family nickname.

Conclusion

Stacey Solomon’s career, net worth, and property portfolio are a testament to her hard work, talent, and creativity. From her humble beginnings on The X Factor to her current status as a beloved TV personality and influencer, Stacey has proven that she has what it takes to succeed in the entertainment industry. Whether she’s singing, presenting, or renovating her dream home, Stacey continues to inspire and entertain her fans.

News Source : HELLO!

Source Link :Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon: What is her net worth?/