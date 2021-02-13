Stacey White Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Stacey White has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021

Stacey White has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Scott Mosley 13h · Man I don’t even know where to start! Couldn’t believe it when I got the call last night and still don’t want to believe it this morning! Stacey White I pray you can finally rest easy my friend! R.I.P brother I love you and pray for your 2 boys!

David R Smith

Sad news 4 sure!! I will be praying for his family, especially his boys!!

Melissa Speight Pierce

I was speechless when I found out! My heart just hurts!! Love you buddy!!

Lindsay Spence

This is very heartbreaking prayers for his friends and family .

Lori Eakes Stancill

Scott Mosley, I am so very sorry to hear this news🥲. What happened?

Tracy DeMatteis

OH No I didn’t hear this , I’m So So Sorry for Our loss , this is heartbreaking My Love and Prayers Go Out to His family.