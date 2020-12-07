Staci Blakely Death -Dead – Obituary : Staci Blakely, a third grade teacher at Carolina Springs Elementary School died from Covid-19..
We would like to send our love to the family of Staci Blakely, a third grade teacher at Carolina Springs Elementary School. Staci passed away on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020 from Covid-19. A 28 year veteran, Staci will be missed. Thank you for dedicating your life to our children.
— SCforED (@SCforEd) December 6, 2020
