Stacia Ficarro Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Stacia Ficarro has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021

Stacia Ficarro has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

PJPII Athletics 5h · We are devastated to share the passing of Ms. Stacia Ficarro with our community. Whether it was a State Championship baseball game in State College, a district volleyball game at Harriton, a girls basketball game at PJP, or her classroom she wanted every student to know that she cared about them and wanted them to succeed. The loss of such a positive figure in our community is immeasurable. We will miss her dearly but she will never be forgotten. Lastly, always remember that math is fun! +7 111111 5 Comments 3 Shares Like Comment Share

Pope John Paul II High School

6h ·

It is with a very heavy heart that we share with the Pope John Paul II High School community and our legacy alumni the passing of Miss Stacia

Ficarro, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Miss Ficarro, fought a long battle with cancer since the Fall of 2019.

Miss Ficarro has been a teacher in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia Secondary School system for 27 years. She began her career at Saint Pius X High School in 1994 teaching in both the Math and Theology Departments. Miss Ficarro was a founding member of Pope John Paul II High School faculty in 2010. During her time at PJP, she served as the Math Department Chair, a member of the Thon committee, Blue and Gold Day, and all-around biggest supporter of PJP!

Today is a sad day for Miss Ficarro’s family, the PJP community, her colleagues, former

students and friends.

We find hope in the knowledge that Miss Ficarro had a deep faith in Christ Jesus, who is the way, the truth and the life! Her deep passion and commitment to the mission of Catholic education will be a source of strength and perseverance for the entire PJP community.

We pray for Miss Ficarro’s eternal rest through the intercession of Pope Saint John Paul II

and may her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen

Jennifer Braun Breslawski

So very sorry to hear this. I’ll never forget the way the students rallied behind her at the Panthers vs. Cancer game—A tribute to a well-loved teacher who was a positive force in the lives of so many students. Praying for comfort to her family, friends, & the entire PJP community.

Beth Teefy

I’m so sorry to hear this news. Miss Ficaro was loved by so many, she really touched her students and everyone who knew her. Sending love and hugs to all who knew her. May she Rest In Peace.

Thea Murray Burke

My girls are devastated. They loved having her as a teacher and were so upset when she was no longer able to work due to her cancer. We were just talking about her over the weekend and hoping she was doing ok. This is just heartbreaking.

Christine Billetta

Both my boys had her as their math teacher while at PJP. She was wonderful. She will be missed. Condolences to her family.

Erica C Kriczky

This is so incredibly heartbreaking. She was the best . She was so supportive in my journey w/recovery and really kept in touch with me throughout the years . My prayers are with her family, friends and loved ones.

Kaitlyn Erb

Heartbreaking news for all Pius alums of my era. Ms. Ficarro was simply the best. Fun, loud, supportive and so caring of all her kids, even the ones she didn’t teach. Such amazing school spirit and a huge fan of all our sports. Sending prayers to all her family and friends and especially the coworkers and students she considered family.

Genevieve McCarron Felty

Such devastating news, Miss Ficarro was such a light for me , and an amazing teacher.

Tina Volpe Farnsworth

She will be sorely missed by our community. She was a positive influence for my daughters and her faith and positive attitude were truly inspirational. Prayers for her and her family.

Lisa Grimley Cobaugh

I have the pleasure of knowing Stacia since college! This is a great loss to her family, friends and the PJP community! Her positivity was contagious and her bravery through this battle was remarkable! Praying for all who were touched by her.

Ann Hartman Delmoro

Such a sad day for her family, friends, students and the Pius and PJP communities. She made positive impact on so many students’ lives, especially my daughter. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. Rest In Peace, Miss Ficarro.

Marie L. Giancatarino

I knew Stacia very well. She was very dedicated to Catholic Education. I am so very sorry for our loss. We will keep Stacia and her family in our prayers. God’s peace….

Brittany Lynn Bodkin

Seeing this broke my heart. She was a wonderful teacher at Pius, and I know she will be greatly missed by so many students and alums. Rest In Peace, Miss Ficarro.

Laura Lucci

Ms. Ficarro you will be missed! She made such an impact in my daughters life. She was an amazing person and teacher. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her and her family.

Shaun Gannon

So sad to hear. She is one of a small group of my high school teachers (Miss Murphy, Mr. Ferris) who I credit for inspiring my own love of math, learning, and teaching others. I hope she knows how loved & appreciated she is by all of her former students! RIP Ms. Ficarro

Sharon Kershner Dunlap

Heartfelt condolences for the loss of such a special teacher! My girls both loved having Ms. Ficarro and learned not only math but about kindness, school spirit and having a positive attitude in the face of adversity. She will be missed by all.

Joanne Drewicz

Ms. Ficarro was a wonderful teacher who taught many members of our family. Sending many heartfelt prayers to her family and loved ones

Brigitte Geiss Stec

Stacia was an amazing person. I met her when she began teaching at SPX and we had some really great talks back then. Her passing is a great loss to all who knew her and even those who never got the chance.

Dave Janis

Miss Ficarro was the spirit of St. Pius and I’m sure the same with PJP, who taught so many life lessons, and a fantastic algebra teacher. RIP to a remarkable person!