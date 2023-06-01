“Stackable utensil caddy” : Organize Your Tabletop with Sorbus Utensil Caddy — Perfect for Holding Napkins, Cutlery, and Plates — Stackable Flatware Holder for Dining Table, Buffet, Kitchen, or Entertaining (Black)

Sorbus Caddy for Utensils – Perfect for Holding Napkins, Cutlery, and Plates – Stackable Flatware Organizer, Tabletop Storage Solution – Great for Entertaining, Parties, Buffets, and Kitchen Use (Black)



The Sorbus Utensil Caddy is a versatile and convenient tabletop organizer that provides a clever way to keep your dining table, buffet, or kitchen counter organized. Made of durable wrought iron with a classic black finish, this utensil caddy is designed to accommodate standard size napkins, utensils, and plates, making it an ideal choice for indoor and outdoor entertaining. With lightweight construction and convenient side handles, you can easily transport it from the kitchen to the buffet table or outdoor serving stations.

Whether you’re hosting an indoor/outdoor dinner party, event, wedding, office party, or holiday gathering, the Sorbus Utensil Caddy is the perfect solution to keep your table or buffet organized and within reach. Its clever organization system includes a removable napkin holder on top for napkins stacks above the plate holder and easily detaches for separate serving piece or simple. The caddy also includes utensil and plate holders, making it a versatile and functional addition to any dining table or buffet.

Measuring approximately 18.50” L x 8” W x 10.25” H, the Sorbus Utensil Caddy is designed to hold plenty of items to keep them organized and within reach. The utensil holders measure 5” L x 2.5” W, while the napkin basket measures 8” L x 8” W x 3.50” H. Its classic black finish complements any style or décor, making it a timeless and stylish addition to your dining table or buffet.

