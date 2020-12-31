Stacy Borchardt Death -Obituary – Dead : Missing Stacy Borchardt found dead.

Stacy Borchardt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 31. 2020.

Sara Gierman Wendt 22 hrs · UPDATE. 12/30/20. 9:33am. Stacy has been located. She is no longer with us. She is in heaven. Please pray for her family. Please keep our dear sister,niece, daughter and treasured friend in your thoughts and prayers! Please pray for her family! She is with God and no longer in pain! We love her and know that she is in a better place right now! ********************************************* Friends and family— we are in full panic mode. Please help us locate my sister Stacy Borchardt. She has been missing since early this morning and is very ill. She may be in remote, wooded areas around Stevens Point or Central Wisconsin – or could be anywhere in Wisconsin or nearby states by now. She is believed to be in this white 2019 Honda Civic. If you have seen this vehicle today anywhere, please contact me at 6082869156 or the Stevens Point Police department. Please share with your networks – we are desperate to find our dear girl.