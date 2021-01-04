Stacy Ellen Barney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Woman beaten to death by son.
Stacy Ellen Barney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
McKinney Police says a 15-year-old boy is in custody and charged with murder. Video allegedly shows him “beating his mother to death inside the family home.” The woman is Stacy Ellen Barney. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/kkKk2aN6X2
— Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) January 3, 2021
News 4 San Antonio 8 hrs · SHOCKING! The teenager’s father called McKinney police around 1 a.m. to the home outside of Dallas, where authorities found Stacy Ellen Barney, 50, police said. Home security video allegedly captured the teen attacking Barney inside the family home, police said.
Comments and Reactions
Tammy Smith wrote
Wow bless her heart. A mother’s love.Yes definitely sounds like he had a mental problem so sad.
Andrea Fahrenthold wrote
This took my breath away. My thoughts and prayers are for this entire family. God bless Stacy’s soul.
Carolyn Gentner wrote
She had been trying to get him help. He wasn’t right. She tried. He was one of a set of twins and then an older brother . You cannot predict things like this when someone is mentally ill and punishment / discipline has zero to do with this situation.
Lila Reese wrote
What the hell is wrong with these kids today. Looks like he probably needed a belt put on his back side a few times. Prayers for her husband and family
Karen Wrenn wrote
Look at the house, probably a spoiled brat, prayers for the family
·
Gywneth Rachell Fraim wrote
Maybe trying to be their friend instead of being their parent ain’t working out so well, huh? Smh.
Discipline works wonders.
