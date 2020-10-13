Stacy Jones Death – Dead : Obituary : Stacy Jones, 35, was shot to death in the overnight hours in the 2100 block of East 95th Pl, Southeast Side.

Stacy Jones has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

” LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ on Twitter: “MOTHER KILLED: Stacy Jones, 35, was shot to death in the overnight hours in the 2100 block of East 95th Pl, Southeast Side on October 13, 2020. Doctors delivered her baby. The infant is critical. She is survived by 3 young sons. Tip https://t.co/25lna6MWeL. Our condolences. ”

MOTHER KILLED: Stacy Jones, 35, was shot to death in the overnight hours in the 2100 block of East 95th Pl, Southeast Side on October 13, 2020. Doctors delivered her baby. The infant is critical. She is survived by 3 young sons. Tip https://t.co/25lna6MWeL. Our condolences. pic.twitter.com/eeuMHf5zEl — LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) October 13, 2020

Doctors deliver baby after eight-months pregnant woman, 35, was shot dead on her porch in Chicago! Stacy Jones was shot TWICE in the back. Her baby is in critical care 🙏🏾 Daily Mail Online #Prayers #StopAnarchy https://t.co/nLwbWwoxEx — TheCyberChick (@warriors_mom) October 13, 2020

#StacyJones was 8 months pregnant & was shot & killed last night! Thank goodness the baby has survived so far but this is madness! How many more tragedies does #Chicago have to suffer before @chicagosmayor treats this like the public health crisis it is?!#PeaceBook#SayHerName pic.twitter.com/dZYhacMOj9 — GoodKidsMadCity (@GKMC18) October 13, 2020

Tributes

———————— –