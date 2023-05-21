“Stadium stampede El Salvador”: Stampede at El Salvador Stadium Leaves at Least 9 Dead and Multiple Injured

At least nine people have been killed in a stampede at El Salvador’s Cuscatlán Stadium ahead of a Major League soccer match between the Alianza and FAS teams. Injured fans are being taken to nearby hospitals, with at least two in critical condition. The match was suspended while officials evacuated people from the stadium.

Read Full story : At least 9 dead and several injured left a stampede in a stadium in El Salvador

