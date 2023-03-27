staff of staff of the Nigerian Armed Forces under Abacha’s regime from 1993 to 1997. He was also a one-time military governor of Ogun and Lagos states. The cause of his death was not disclosed in the statement released by his family. Diya was a decorated military officer who served his country with distinction. His death is a loss to Nigeria and the military community. May his soul rest in peace.

General Staff and was the deputy to Gen Sani Abacha before retiring from the Nigerian Army. Sadly, at 79, he passed away in the early hours of Sunday, as confirmed by a statement signed on behalf of the family by Oyesinmilola Diya.

Retired General Oladipo Diya, who was once the second-in-command to General Sani Abacha, has passed away at the age of 79. His death was announced by his daughter, Oyesinmilola Diya, in a statement released on behalf of the family. She revealed that Diya died in the early hours of Sunday. His death marks the end of a long and distinguished career in the Nigerian army.

Diya was well known for his role in the Nigerian military, having served as the Chief of General Staff to Abacha. During this time, he played a key role in maintaining stability in the country, and was instrumental in tackling issues such as corruption and insurgency. His military career spanned several decades, during which he received numerous honours and accolades.

Beyond his military service, Diya was also a man of great character and integrity. He was known for his humility, his devotion to his family, and his commitment to his community. His passing is a great loss to Nigeria, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

As news of his death spreads, many are paying tribute to the retired general. Messages of condolence have been pouring in from around the country, with people sharing their memories of Diya and offering their support to his family. His legacy will live on, not just in the military history of Nigeria, but also in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him.

In the end, Diya leaves behind a rich legacy of service, dedication, and sacrifice. His contributions to Nigeria will never be forgotten, and his example will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, General Oladipo Diya.

