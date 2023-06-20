Stage and Sitcom Actor, Paxton Whitehead Passes Away at Age 85: Obituary

Stage and Sitcom Actor Paxton Whitehead Passes Away at 85

Paxton Whitehead, a veteran of the stage and beloved character actor in sitcoms, passed away at the age of 85. He died on June 8, 2021, in his home in Los Angeles.

Born in Kent, England, Whitehead started his acting career in London’s West End before moving to the United States in 1972. He made his Broadway debut in “The Affair” and went on to appear in many productions, including “Camelot,” “Noises Off,” and “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

In addition to his stage work, Whitehead was known for his roles in sitcoms such as “Friends,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Cheers.” He also appeared in films like “Kate and Leopold” and “Back to School.”

Throughout his career, Whitehead received critical acclaim for his performances and was nominated for several awards, including a Tony Award for his role in “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

Whitehead is survived by his wife, actress Birgit Darby, and their two children. He will be dearly missed by his colleagues, fans, and loved ones.

Paxton Whitehead Stage veteran Sitcom character actor Obituary 85 years old