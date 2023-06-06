“Stainless steel propane grill” : Stainless Steel Patio Garden Barbecue Grill with Stove and Side Table – MELLCOM 4 Burner Propane Gas Grill with 36,000 BTU

Stainless Steel Patio Garden Barbecue Grill with Stove and Side Table – MELLCOM 4 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill, 36,000 BTU



Price: $269.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 02:14:37 UTC – Details)





The MELLCOM 4 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill is an excellent choice for anyone who loves outdoor cooking. With four stainless steel burners that output 32,000 BTU per hour, this grill is capable of cooking a wide variety of foods quickly and efficiently. The integrated piezoelectric ignition system makes it easy to start the grill, and the thermometer on the stainless steel lid allows you to monitor the internal temperature without opening the lid.

One of the standout features of this propane gas grill is the side burner with a lid. With a 10,000-BTU output, this burner is perfect for cooking sauces and side dishes or boiling water. When the side burner is not in use, the lid folds down to provide extra room for work or preparation. This is a great feature for anyone who wants to maximize their outdoor cooking space.

The MELLCOM 4 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill is also designed for even heat distribution. The stainless steel flame domesticator ensures that heat is distributed evenly to every inch of the cooking grate, while the enameled cast iron cooking grate provides excellent heat retention and imparts more flavor to your food. The heating racks keep food warm or toast while your entrees finish grilling on the grate. This grill is perfect for anyone who wants to achieve restaurant-quality results in their own backyard.

In terms of assembly, the MELLCOM 4 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill is very easy to install. The dimensions of the grill are 51.2”L x 19.7”D x 44.5”H, and the excellent customer service ensures that you won’t have to worry about lost or damaged parts. If you have any questions or concerns, the customer service team is always available to help. Overall, the MELLCOM 4 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill is a great choice for anyone who loves outdoor cooking and wants to make the most of their outdoor space.



