“Stainless steel steam station” : Rowenta DG8624 Perfect Pro Steam Station with 1.1L Water Tank, 1800W Ironing and Fabric Steaming Capabilities, and Removable Tank for Clothes and Garments

The Rowenta DG8624 Perfect Pro Steam Station for Clothes features a 1.1 Liter Capacity Water Tank, Stainless Steel Soleplate, and Removable Tank for 1800 Watts Ironing, Fabric Steaming, and Garment Steaming.



Price: $329.99 - $281.07

(as of Jun 04,2023 15:14:15 UTC – Details)





Perfect Steam Pro is a game-changer when it comes to garment care. With its 7.4 bars of high-pressure steam, this steam station is designed to produce fast and perfect results. The powerful burst of steam, which stands at an impressive 430 grams per minute, can easily eliminate even the toughest wrinkles in your clothes, leaving them looking neat and fresh. This means that you can enjoy professional results from the comfort of your own home, without having to spend money on expensive dry cleaning bills.

One of the standout features of Perfect Steam Pro is its patented Microsteam 400HD Laser stainless steel soleplate. This feature ensures that steam is distributed evenly across the entire surface area of the soleplate, maximizing ironing efficiency. With over 400 active steam holes, the soleplate guarantees that every inch of your garment is covered, resulting in a perfectly smooth finish. This level of precision is especially useful for collars, cuffs, and other hard-to-reach areas of your clothes, ensuring a polished, professional look every time.

Another great advantage of Perfect Steam Pro is its time-saving capabilities. With its high-powered steam output, you can power through your laundry pile 2x faster than with a regular iron. This means that you can spend less time ironing and more time doing the things you love. The large removable water tank and intuitive controls also make it easy to streamline your ironing process, so you can tackle even the largest piles of laundry with ease. And with its built-in calcium collector, you can expect long-term performance and results, without having to worry about the build-up of limescale.

Finally, Perfect Steam Pro is designed with convenience in mind. It features an easy-to-use safety lock system and steam cord storage, making it easy to store and transport. The perfect glide soleplate ensures that you can move the iron smoothly and effortlessly across your garments, without any snagging or pulling. And with its anti-calc system, you can be confident that your iron will last for years to come, even with regular use.

In conclusion, Perfect Steam Pro is an excellent investment for anyone looking to achieve professional results from their garment care routine. With its powerful steam output, precision tip, and time-saving capabilities, this steam station is designed to make ironing a breeze. And with its built-in convenience features and anti-calc system, you can be confident that you’ll enjoy long-term performance and results. So why wait? Upgrade your garment care routine today and experience the difference with Perfect Steam Pro.



