“Stainless Steel Wine Chiller” : “DERGUAM Stainless Steel Wine Chiller: 3-in-1 Aerator, Pourer and Stick for Standard Bottles – Perfect Gift for Wine Lovers and Christmas”

“DERGUAM Stainless Steel Wine Chiller Stick with Aerator and Pourer – 3-in-1 Wine Accessory for Standard Bottles – Perfect Christmas Gift for Wine Lovers”



Price: $14.89 - $11.89

(as of Jun 06,2023 08:43:08 UTC – Details)





Wine enthusiasts know that the perfect temperature of wine is crucial to bring out its full flavor and aroma. The Derguam 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Wine Chiller with Wine Aerator and Wine Pourer is a must-have accessory for every wine lover. This wine chiller is made of 304 food-grade stainless steel and BPA-free acrylic, making it safe and environmentally friendly. It is durable and corrosion-resistant, making it ultra-durable.

The premium stainless steel Ice-less wine chiller rod can keep the original taste of the wine while reducing the temperature of the wine without diluting the wine. It is easy to use and clean. Simply store the wine chiller stick into the freezer for about 2 hours until the hermetically sealed cooling gel is frozen, then screw the aerating pourer onto the chill rod. After pouring a little wine out of the bottle, insert the wine chiller into the bottle and enjoy perfectly chilled wine for up to 1 hour. After use, just rinse the cooling rod with water and pour it out. Please make sure to wash it by hand only.

The Derguam 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Wine Chiller with Wine Aerator and Wine Pourer is not just for wine. It is also a great wine chiller for whiskey, vodka, liqueurs, white wine, and more. It is perfect for traveling, camping, and picnics. It makes a great gift for wine enthusiasts, your friends and family members, and perfect for summer outdoor evening picnics, parties, celebrations, and holiday events such as Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, Valentine Day, or Birthday.

In conclusion, the Derguam 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Wine Chiller with Wine Aerator and Wine Pourer is an excellent wine accessory that every wine lover should have. It is safe, ultra-durable, and easy to use and clean. It is perfect for chilling wine, whiskey, vodka, liqueurs, and white wine. It makes a great gift for wine enthusiasts, friends, and family members. It is perfect for summer outdoor evening picnics, parties, celebrations, and holiday events. Customer satisfaction is the top priority, and the manufacturer offers a lifetime guarantee.



