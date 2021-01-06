Stalwart Bascus Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Antiguan Stalwart Robin Bascus has Died .

The former Senator, Trade Unionist and National Football Player died earlier Wednesday.

abstvradio @abstvradio Antiguan Stalwart Robin Bascus has died. The former Senator, Trade Unionist and National Football Player died earlier Wednesday. He is today being remembered for his impartial and unabashed execution of his duties.