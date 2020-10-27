Stamen Grigorov Death : How Did Stamen Grigorov Die – Stamen Grigorov Death Cause

By | October 27, 2020
October 27. 2020 Today’s google doodle honors Dr. Stamen Grigorov. We had never heard of him, so we looked him up and learned: Stamen Gigov Grigorov was a prominent Bulgarian physician and microbiologist. He discovered the Lactobacillus bulgaricus bacillus, used in the making of yogurt. His picture is of a bald man with a mustache. Today is his 142nd birthday.
His first name, Stamen, is the male fertilizing organ of a flower, typically consisting of a pollen-containing anther and a filament.
Dr. Stamen Grigorov is a Bulgarian microbiologist who is best known for his discovery of Lactobacillus bulgaricus – the bacteria responsible for fermenting milk into yogurt!.

He discovered the Lactobacillus bulgaricus bacillus, used in the making of yogurt.Apart from the discovery of Lactobacillus bulgaricus, Grigorov contributed to the creation of a tuberculosis treatment in 1906, along with Albert Calmette. This used penicillin fungi for the treatment of tuberculosis. Through his scientific experiments “in-vitro” and “in-vivo” on lab animals and later on human patients, Grigorov demonstrated the healing effect of penicillin fungi in the treatment of tuberculosis.He died on his birthday, October 27, 1945.

Dr. Stamen Grigorov Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

