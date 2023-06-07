“Stamina-boosting recipe TotK”: The Ultimate Endurance Recipe in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Best Stamina Recipe

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, stamina management is crucial for traversing the vast and beautiful world of Hyrule. With plenty of climbing, gliding, and running to be done, it’s easy to burn through stamina in no time. Fortunately, players can craft meals to counteract the effects of this and continue exploring without interruption. Here is our guide sharing the best stamina recipe in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Ingredients

You will come across several ingredients during your exploration of Hyrule that can restore stamina. These include apples, mushrooms, and meat. You can also craft elixirs that produce the same effect. However, for the best stamina recipe, we recommend using Endura Carrots.

Endura Carrots

If you’re not already familiar with Endura Carrots, check out our guide on how to get them. These carrots provide a temporary boost that extends your stamina meter beyond its usual limit. When you cook five of them together, the temporary boost adds two full rings to your meter, refilling your current stamina to the maximum. This is as good as it gets.

Staminoka Bass

If you’re unable to acquire Endura Carrots, a secondary option is Staminoka Bass. These fish can be found in southeastern portions of Hyrule. When you cook three of them together, you can produce a Fish Skewer that restores three standard rings of stamina at once.

Mixing in Other Ingredients

While making the above recipes, you can try mixing in other ingredients to see what combinations work best for your playstyle. However, we recommend not getting too creative with your Endura Carrots as they are the clear winner when it comes to stamina recipes.

Conclusion

Stamina management is crucial in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and having the best stamina recipe at your disposal makes all the difference. Endura Carrots are the clear winner, providing a significant boost to your stamina meter and refilling your current stamina to the maximum. While Staminoka Bass is a great secondary option, it doesn’t compare to the benefits of Endura Carrots. So, stock up on these carrots, cook them up, and continue exploring Hyrule without any interruptions. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available on the Nintendo Switch, so get ready for an exciting adventure filled with beautiful landscapes, challenging puzzles, and unforgettable moments.

