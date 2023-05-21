Stampede at El Salvador Stadium Results in Nine Fatalities Feared

Nine Feared Dead At El Salvador Stadium Stampede

A stampede at a soccer stadium in El Salvador has left at least nine people dead and dozens more injured. The incident occurred on Sunday, August 15, during a match between two local teams, C.D. FAS and C.D. Aguila, in the city of Santa Tecla.

The Stampede

According to witnesses, the stampede erupted after police fired tear gas to disperse a group of fans who were throwing objects onto the field. The tear gas caused panic among the spectators, who rushed towards the stadium’s exits in an attempt to escape the fumes.

However, the exits were reportedly blocked by security personnel, causing a deadly crush of people. Some fans reportedly tried to climb over walls and fences to escape, while others were trampled underfoot in the chaos.

The Victims

At least nine people, including two children, were killed in the stampede, according to the Salvadoran Red Cross. Dozens more were injured, many of them seriously.

The victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, where doctors and nurses worked around the clock to save lives. However, some of the injured were too badly hurt to be saved, and died in hospital.

The Aftermath

The stampede has sparked outrage in El Salvador, with many calling for an investigation into the incident. The country’s President, Nayib Bukele, has promised a full investigation into what he called a “tragic and avoidable” event.

“We will identify those responsible for this tragedy and hold them accountable,” Bukele said in a statement. “We will also take steps to ensure that this never happens again.”

Meanwhile, the soccer teams involved in the match have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims, and have cancelled all upcoming games as a mark of respect.

The Lessons Learned

The stampede at the El Salvador stadium is a tragic reminder of the dangers of overcrowding and poor safety measures at public events. It is also a warning to authorities to take steps to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

As fans of soccer, we must also recognize our role in preventing such tragedies. We must behave responsibly at matches, and respect the safety regulations put in place by stadium authorities. By doing so, we can ensure that soccer remains a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

