“Stampede at San Salvador football stadium” today : Stampede at San Salvador Football Stadium leaves nine dead and 100 injured

Stampede at San Salvador Football Stadium Leaves Nine Dead and 100 Injured today 2023.

Nine people have died and 100 have been injured in a stampede at a football stadium in El Salvador. The match between FC Alianza and CD FAS was cancelled as rescuers worked to save lives. Fans complained of overcrowding and that only two gates were open at the stadium.

News Source : Head Topics

